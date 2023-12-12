Cuts, trims & simple things — Mesh

Spencer Woolcott's profileHello Comrade's profileGijs Lammers's profile+1

Mesh is all about bringing more me-time in your routine by redefining the barbershop experience, from mundane task to a delightful and relaxing moment. A welcome living room vibe that invites you to linger, unwind, and connect. Stay awhile after your hair service, engage in lively conversations with friends, savor a cup of coffee or a drink, and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere.

Mesh also serves the community on the other side of the chair: The staff. Mesh empowers its talented stylists, making them more than employees — they are co-owners and crucial contributors to the Mesh business. Attracting the best in the industry, the barbershop offers staff a stake in the success of their location, turning each stylist into a vested partner. 

Mesh is more than a haircut; it's a lifestyle, a community, and a partnership in style. Join us in creating a new standard for the ‘Me-Time Barbershop Experience.’ Take a moment at Mesh.


CLIENT:
Mesh Barbers

SERVICES:
Visual identity, verbal identity, art direction, digital styling

TEAM:
Client — Mesh
Creative Studio — Hello Comrade
Design — Spencer Woolcott, Gijs Lammers
Photography — Marcel Veldman

