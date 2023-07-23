











Diverse Window





Delighted for the opportunity to collaborate with the fabulous Canva team on a series of 15 sticker illustrations capturing the diverse windows from all across India. The series captures a mix of Rustic, cultural, historic and modern windows that make up the mix.





Stories witnessed both inside and outside through the vantage point. A peek into the Indian way of life, everyday happenings and mundane yet priceless moments, illustrated in a natural and vibrant setting.









Here is the link to the entire series on Canva. These illustrations are now live in the Canva editor using the 'Elements tab' on the left. Whether you are creating a presentation, poster campaign, social media post these could be handy artworks to enhance the final creative outcome of your communication.
























