TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Connecting Culture
ranganath krishnamani
Behance.net
Inspired by Bengaluru - Citroen 
Citroën x Bengaluru x Futuristic - Futuristic Bengaluru is a A Fast Paced, Hi-tech, neon new age city that transports us into the Future. Creative Collab with KultureShop.
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel



Imagined in India - Bira x Kulturelab Co 
Bollywood IPA - Celebrating the vibes Bollywood, Mumbai, and Regal cinema. inspired by the Art deco movement and the local taxi culture. 
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
Pictures Credits - Kulturelabco
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
Skyline x Shambhu Shastri  - Wall Mural for Paypal India
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
Pega - Hybrid Work - Article about toggling between the two spaces of Hybrid work assisted by right tech tools
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
Celebrating Diwali for - Pinterest India
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
.
A change of heart- BBC India
BBC Media in Action x Swacch Bharath Mission - celebrating Rachna and her heart warming story of starting
Shechalaya a women's toilet at Ujjain, Madhya pradesh 
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel
benguluru celebration culture festival future heritage India made in india Technology Travel

A compilation of some of the recent commission works focusing around the city Bangalore and India. Fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on some to local themes illustrating my city, culture and India, collaborating with some brilliant 
folks across the globe.
Thank you for Watching! 
Credits and Gratitude to - Pinterest, PayPal India, 
Citroen, BBC Media in Action, Bira, KultureShop
Connecting Culture
104
379
6
Published:
user's avatar
ranganath krishnamani

    Owner

    user's avatar
    ranganath krishnamani
    Bangalore, India

    Connecting Culture

    A compilation of some of the recent commission works focusing around the city Bangalore and India. Fortunate to have had the opportunity to work Read More
    104
    379
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields