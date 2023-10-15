Goa Homestay Handbook - Airbnb

Privileged to collaborate with Airbnb + Goa Tourism to create a handbook for hosts of Home-stays in Goa. The illustrations capture the ever inviting holiday vibe of Goa for a traveller. The settings portray hosts engaged in prepping their homes, welcoming guests and engaging with them. Here is an attempt to bring to life the vibrant yet peaceful, laid back vibe of Goa.
Animation by Abhishek Vishwakarma
Thankyou for making it all the way !
Credits and Team
Airbnb Team - Matin Nordin, Ashmita
Content/Images - Airbnb
Content/Images - Airbnb
Layout/ Graphic Direction - Atharva Kamat
Animation: Abhishek Vishwakarma
Animation: Abhishek Vishwakarma
Illustration/ Art Direction - Ranganath Krishnamani