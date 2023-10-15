ranganath krishnamani's profileTeam Liquidink Design's profile
Goa Homestay Handbook - Airbnb
Privileged to collaborate with Airbnb + Goa Tourism to create a handbook for hosts of Home-stays in Goa. The illustrations capture the ever inviting holiday vibe of Goa for a traveller. The settings portray hosts engaged in prepping their homes, welcoming guests and engaging with them. Here is an attempt to bring to life the vibrant yet peaceful, laid back vibe of Goa.


Animation by Abhishek Vishwakarma
Credits and Team 
Airbnb Team - Matin Nordin, Ashmita 
Content/Images - Airbnb 
Layout/ Graphic Direction -  Atharva Kamat 
Animation: Abhishek Vishwakarma
Illustration/ Art Direction - Ranganath Krishnamani


Goa Homestay Handbook - Airbnb

