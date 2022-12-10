Collaboration handbook - Invision

Elated to have had another opportunity to work on the illustrations for invision app Collaborate Better Handbook. The new book helps teams raise their collaborative intelligence working in distributed hybrid teams, drawing from interviews with some of the most creative, prolific, and multidisciplinary leaders, authors, and makers in the world.





Wizard of Oz and the epic story of Dorothy’s journey, Finding travel companion to collaborate, navigating the magical universe of Oz, getting to Emerald city, is the underlying theme for the book. Each chapter focusses on different phases of the collaboration



