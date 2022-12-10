ranganath krishnamani's profile
Collaboration handbook - Invision
ranganath krishnamani
Elated to have had another opportunity to work on the illustrations for invision app Collaborate Better Handbook. The new book helps teams raise their collaborative intelligence working in distributed hybrid teams, drawing from interviews with some of the most creative, prolific, and multidisciplinary leaders, authors, and makers in the world. 

Wizard of Oz and the epic story of Dorothy’s journey, Finding travel companion to collaborate, navigating the magical universe of Oz, getting to Emerald city, is the underlying theme for the book. Each chapter focusses on different phases of the collaboration

Its been an honour working with Eli and Aarron of Invision in developing the concepts, storyline and through the final execution of  the 7 illustrated chapters for the book. 


Initial Sketches created 
Thankyou for making it all the way
