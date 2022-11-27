Magic in the Mundane
A personal project that i have been putting together over the last year and half, inspired by everyday scenes and observations from the streets of Bangalore and from my other recent road trips. These glimpses are always intriguing to me, as they are dynamic and transient and could be easily missed in the every day hustle of the city.
Simple, yet strikingly unusual scenes we see on the streets everyday.
Gully cricket - with its unique rules and expressions makes a great spectacle on the streets. Common scenes from around home.
Newspapers being picked up from the streets during the wee hours of the morning for distribution among the local community
Such a joy watching young hands skilfully throw and balance a spinning top on their little palms.
Watching these young kids play football I almost forgot the background, the waves, sky and the setting sun at Kodi beach. Mangalore
Blossoms on a busy street
Enthusiastic youngsters quietly going about transforming some of the boring walls to a canvas bringing about change/awareness in the streets of Bangalore.
The Automobiles and two wheelers decked with flowers, vermillion and incense. A yearly ritual in india of paying tribute to the tools and machines which we use in our daily lives.
Landscapes from the steering wheel.
Thanks for making it all the way!