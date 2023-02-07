Mind scapes

Mindscapes
Reimagining some of our unique hill forts and palaces from all across india from an artistic perspective that blends the old and new. The symbols of heritage and identity and what they could be in the future. This series is an experimentation around sharpening my understanding of modern aesthetics combining the classical charm with the modern day game visual style.
beyond the tried and known, blending the old and new
Orchha fort - The majestic Jahangir mahal, orchha fort in Madhya Pradesh, with its stylistic hanging balconies, porches and turquoise and orange glazed tiles. Overlooking the quint essential town below
Gwalior hill Fort - inspired by the stunning hill fort of Gwalior, India with its generously sculpted exteriors, multiple palaces,
watch towers, temples and ponds.
Hampi - Inspired by the Vijayanagara style of architecture from southern India, with its distinct granite pillared halls, arches, domes and
the rocky terrian of hampi, Karnataka
inspired by the Indian Mugal architecture from Rajasthan
Sketches and Models for reference
Bringing all together
Hope the views were wonderful up there
Thankyou for making it all the way down