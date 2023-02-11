Utop - FPT





Utop, established in 2018, is a mobile application developed based on the O2O (online to offline) model, a product of Utop Technology Joint Stock Company - a member of FPT Software Vietnam.





In April 2019, Utop received an investment fund of 3 million USD from SBI Holdings (Japanese financial services corporation) and FPT. Receiving investment from FPT and SBI helps Utop have a solid foundation for stronger growth in the future, in order to promote the digital economy in Vietnam.

With the desire to become a part of daily life of Vietnamese people, Utop provides a variety of services to meet users' needs, leading to a more convenient life.