Utop - FPT

Utop
Redesign Branding
Utop là ứng dụng di động được phát triển dựa trên mô hình O2O (online to offline), một sản phẩm của công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Utop - Được thành lập vào năm 2019 – Trực thuộc tập đoàn công nghệ FPT Software Việt Nam và có vốn đầu tư từ tập đoàn SBI Holding (Nhật Bản).
Utop là ứng dụng đa tính năng, cung cấp nhiều dịch vụ nhằm mang lại trải nghiệm sống tiện ích hơn. Tính đến hiện tại, ứng dụng đang có hơn 10.000 cửa hàng thực hiện hơn 15.000 giao dịch mỗi ngày.
Với mong muốn trở thành một phần trong cuộc sống hàng ngày của người Việt, Utop cung cấp đa dạng dịch vụ đáp ứng nhu cầu của người dùng nhằm mang lại cuộc sống tiện ích hơn.
_____
Utop, established in 2018, is a mobile application developed based on the O2O (online to offline) model, a product of Utop Technology Joint Stock Company - a member of FPT Software Vietnam.
In April 2019, Utop received an investment fund of 3 million USD from SBI Holdings (Japanese financial services corporation) and FPT. Receiving investment from FPT and SBI helps Utop have a solid foundation for stronger growth in the future, in order to promote the digital economy in Vietnam.
.
With the desire to become a part of daily life of Vietnamese people, Utop provides a variety of services to meet users' needs, leading to a more convenient life.
Concept: "ALL IN ONE - ONE FOR ALL"
Thông điệp truyền tải trong Concept thiết kế thể hiện rõ chức năng của Utop - Mong muốn trở thành một vật bất ly thân, một tiện ích sử dụng hàng ngày, hay được ví như một chiếc túi thần kỳ chứa đựng mọi tiện ích trong cuộc sống, tạo nên sự thuận tiện, đơn giản, hướng đến một cuộc sống năng động, dễ dàng hơn cho người dùng trẻ.
Tất cả được truyền tải qua ngôn ngữ thiết kế hiện đại, năng động và tươi trẻ, tính đồng bộ của Concept thiết kế được thể hiện xuyên suốt từ Logo, hệ thống họa tiết nhận diện, hình ảnh minh họa trên các ứng dụng và hệ thống Website của Utop.
______
The message conveyed in the Design Concept clearly demonstrates the function of Utop - The desire to become an inseparable object, a utility for daily use, or like a magic bag containing all the utilities in life. living, creating convenience, simplicity, towards an easier and active life for young users.
All are conveyed through a modern, dynamic and young design language, the synchronism of the design concept is reflected throughout from the logo, identity system, illustrations on applications and system website of Utop.
Credits:
___
Project: Utop - Redesign Branding
Client: FPT Software
Agency: InSpace Creative
Scope of Work: Creative Concept, Logo, Visual Identity, 2D & 3D Illustration, Web Design, Brand Guideline System
Creative & Art Director: Sanh Nguyen
Creative Designer: Nhi Tuong, Duy Trinh, Huy Pham, Vi Le, Zahy
Illustration: Nhi Tuong, Vi Le
3D Artist: Zahy
Project Manager: Trang Ho
Published: 2021
.
Thanks for your time.