Rang Brunch
Open Platform of Rang Rang Coffee
Rang Brunch như một sự kiện "Mini-Expo" về chủ đề "Specialty Coffee", kết hợp với các hoạt động giải trí và thưởng thức đồ ăn ngon tại một không gian sự kiện được thiết kế với một không khí đầy sáng tạo và hiện đại, mang đậm không khí 'Street Brunch" nhưng vẫn thể hiện được tinh thần "Minimalism" mà Rang Rang Coffee theo đuổi.
Rang Brunch được diễn ra xuyên suốt với các hoạt động xoay quanh các khu vực: Expresso Bar, Coffee Roasting, Sandwich Food, DJ & Merchandising. Mỗi khu vực sẽ được dẫn dắt bởi những nghệ sĩ, đầu bếp, các nhà pha chế tài tình cùng với những DJ chuyên nghiệp để cùng cảm nhận được những hương vị tuyệt vời của cà phê vừa được rang xay tức thì cùng với những loại cocktail hấp dẫn, bên cạnh đó người tham dự có thể hiểu thêm được những thông tin thú vị về cà phê với nhiều cách thức khác nhau. Tất cả sẽ cùng hòa quyện với âm nhạc trong một không gian giải trí đầy văn minh và hiện đại tại Rang Rang Coffee.
_____
Rang Brunch as a "Mini-Expo" event on the theme of "Specialty Coffee", combined with entertainment activities and delicious food at an event space designed with a creative and creative atmosphere. Modern, bold atmosphere "Street Brunch" but still shows the spirit of "Minimalism" that Rang Rang Coffee pursues.
Rang Brunch is held throughout with activities revolving around corner: Expresso Bar, Coffee Roasting, Sandwich Food, DJ & Merchandising. Each zone will be led by talented artists, chefs, mixers and professional DJs to experience the wonderful flavors of instant roasted coffee along with different types of coffee. attractive cocktails, besides, attendees can understand more interesting information about coffee in many different ways. All will blend with music in a civilized and modern entertainment space at Rang Rang Coffee.
Từ hình ảnh hạt cả phê tự nhiên của Rang Rang, InSpace xây dựng nên hình tượng nhân vật "Mr. Rang" đại diện cho tinh thần "Rang Brunch", được nhân cách hóa như một con người để làm hình tượng dẫn dắt xuyên suốt hành trình trải nghiệm của khách hàng trong hình ảnh nhận diện của sự kiện. Hình tượng Mr. Rang được tùy chỉnh theo nhiều hoạt động và biểu cảm khác nhau, giúp cho việc truyền tải thông điệp và dẫn dắt câu chuyện trong hệ thống nhận diện của sự kiện trở nên có cảm xúc, mạch lạc và dễ tiếp cận đến đối tượng tham gia.
_____
From the image of Rang Rang's natural coffee beans, InSpace builds the image of the character "Mr. Rang" representing the spirit of "Rang Brunch", personified as a person to serve as a guiding image through throughout the customer experience journey in the event's visual identity. The image of Mr. Rang is customized according to many different activities and expressions, making the conveying of messages and leading the story in the event's identity system emotional, coherent and accessible to the audience.
Credits:
___
Client: Rang Rang Coffee
Project: Rang Brunch - Open Platform by Rang Rang Coffee
Creative Studio: InSpace Creative
Scope of Work: Logo & Visual Identity, Illustration Style, 3D Illustration
Creative Director: Sanh Nguyen
Art Director & Illustration Concept: Nhi Tuong
3D Illustration: Phuong Vo
Animation: Duy Trinh, Trung Chau
Project Manager: Trang Ho
Photography by Rang Rang Coffee
Published: 2022
.
Thanks for your time.