_____

Rang Brunch as a "Mini-Expo" event on the theme of "Specialty Coffee", combined with entertainment activities and delicious food at an event space designed with a creative and creative atmosphere. Modern, bold atmosphere "Street Brunch" but still shows the spirit of "Minimalism" that Rang Rang Coffee pursues.





Rang Brunch is held throughout with activities revolving around corner: Expresso Bar, Coffee Roasting, Sandwich Food, DJ & Merchandising. Each zone will be led by talented artists, chefs, mixers and professional DJs to experience the wonderful flavors of instant roasted coffee along with different types of coffee. attractive cocktails, besides, attendees can understand more interesting information about coffee in many different ways. All will blend with music in a civilized and modern entertainment space at Rang Rang Coffee.











