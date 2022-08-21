Tre Dining

Tre
Fine Dining Restaurant
35 Xuan Thuy, Thao Dien, Dist. 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
.
A harmonious incorporation of tradition and modern elements into our space, sips, and dine to create the quintessential outing experience.
Stories will be made.
Experience will be shared.
Memories will be forged.
___
T.r.e is a combination of 3 elements of cuisine, drinks and unique space.
T.r.e in Vietnamese means Bamboo, the inspiration for all creations of the restaurant. It is a symbol of flexibility, endurance and longevity.
The food is an interpretation of Vietnamese dishes. It's a well-balanced mix of culturally diverse cooking techniques, sourcing quality ingredients, and a balance of traditional Vietnamese features.
____
T.r.e là sự kết hợp của 3 yếu tố: ẩm thực, đồ uống và không gian độc đáo.
T.r.e trong tiếng Việt có nghĩa là Cây Tre, nguồn cảm hứng bất tận cho mọi sự sáng tạo của nhà hàng. Là biểu tượng của sự linh hoạt, bền bỉ và trường tồn.
Các món ăn của T.r.e là một cách diễn giải cho tinh tuý của ẩm thực Việt Nam. Đó là sự kết hợp cân bằng giữa nhiều kỹ thuật nấu nướng theo các nền văn hóa khác nhau, với nguyên vật liệu được chọn lọc kỹ càng và chất lượng, tất cả những yếu tố đó đã tạo nên những món ăn đậm chất truyền thống, trong một không gian vô cùng độc đáo mang nét giao thoa giữa đương đại và văn hóa Việt Nam.
Credits:
___
Client: Bbright Corp
Architect: Nguyen Quoc Long & Partner
.
Branding Identity Design: InSpace Creative
Scope of Work: Logo & Visual Identity Design
Creative & Art Director: Sanh Nguyen
Illustration & Typeface Design: Nhi Tuong
Font Production: Nhung Nguyen
Graphic Design & Animation: Duy Trinh, Trung Chau, Zahy
.
Interior & Photography by TRE | Unios Vietnam | Valor Studio
.
Published: 2022
Thank you for your time.