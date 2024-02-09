The Amazing Chase - OfDarkness™
The next chapter of "Journey Of Meaw" - Year of Dragon
OfDarkness™ là một nền tảng nghệ thuật mang đến những góc nhìn khác biệt về bóng tối được kể qua ngôn ngữ thiết kế hiện đại để tỏ tường rằng: bóng tối hay ánh sáng, đều tuyệt vời như nhau,
tất cả đều có sức hút riêng của nó.
Những câu chuyện huyền bí và truyền thuyết đậm chất Á Đông lưu truyền trong dân gian luôn là một kho tàng đầy cảm hứng và là chất liệu phong phú cho các sáng tạo nghệ thuật nói riêng và các giá trị tinh thần nói chung của con người.
Sự huyền bí luôn là một phần cốt lõi trong định hướng nghệ thuật của OfDarkness™. Nó phản ánh được giá trị của bóng tối và chứa đựng những điều thú vị khi được khai phá dưới một góc nhìn khác biệt.
"Trong bóng tối là ánh sáng khởi sinh, từ bóng tối mà vạn vật thành hình".
OfDarkness™ is an artistic platform that offers unique perspectives on darkness through modern design language, aiming to highlight that whether darkness or light, both are equally fascinating and possess their own allure.
The mysterious stories and legends deeply rooted in Asian culture have always been a rich source of inspiration for artistic creations and spiritual values alike.
Mystery is at the core of OfDarkness™ artistic direction, reflecting the value of darkness and containing intriguing elements waiting to be explored from a different perspective.
"In darkness, light is born; from darkness, all things take shape."
Nhân dịp Tết Giáp Thìn 2024, năm của Rồng, OfDarkness™ ra mắt một chương tiếp theo của "Journey Of MEAW" với tên gọi "The Amazing Chase - Màn Rượt Đuổi Kỳ Thú", câu chuyện lần này xoay quanh một chú Rồng có tên là BGON cùng với 4 chú mèo đường phố: XEW, MEAW, JAPO và PIPU đến từ OD Town, sẽ cùng nhau phiêu lưu trong xứ sở kỳ ảo tại một ngôi làng Tre bí ẩn có tên là Bambula.
"The Amazing Chase" sẽ là một hành trình đầy quả cảm của các chú mèo, khi họ phải cùng nhau vượt quá rất nhiều thử thách kỳ bí để chinh phục được những bảo vật thần kỳ cũng như giải mã được nhiều bí mật xung quanh nguồn gốc của chú bé Rồng BGON.
Hãy cùng OfDarkness™ khám phá những câu chuyện kỳ ảo thú vị xung quanh chuyến hành trình của MEAW cùng những chú mèo đường phố tại khu làng Bambula này nhé.
On the occasion of Tet Giap Thin 2024, the year of the Dragon, OfDarkness™ introduces the next chapter of "Journey Of MEAW" titled "The Amazing Chase" featuring a story revolving around a dragon named BGON and four street cats: XEW, MEAW, JAPO, and PIPU from OD Town, embarking on an adventure in the mysterious bamboo village called Bambula.
"The Amazing Chase" will be a courageous journey for the cats as they must overcome many mystical challenges to conquer magical treasures and unravel the secrets surrounding the origin of the little dragon BGON.
Join OfDarkness™ to explore the fascinating fantasy stories surrounding MEAW's journey with the street cats in the village of Bambula.
Ẩn sâu trong cánh rừng tre xanh ngắt là sự tồn tại bí mật của ngôi làng Bambula, nơi ẩn mình của BGON - một nhân vật kỳ bí không chỉ mang ý chí và sức mạnh của loài rồng mà còn là sự điềm tĩnh, chính trực được tôi luyện từ sự bao bọc của thiên nhiên. Với đôi mắt sáng xanh long lanh như những viên ngọc thuần khiết, ẩn sau đó là những bí mật kỳ diệu từ chính sự ra đời của cậu.
Toàn thân BGon là những ánh hào quang chói sáng, toàn bộ thân thể cậu ấy như một sự sáng tạo hài hoà của thiên nhiên. Những sợi tóc uốn lượn, xanh ngắt tựa như như những dòng nước, hai chiếc sừng nổi bật trên đỉnh đầu như những búp măng, trang phục kết tinh từ những chiếc lá Tre thần kỳ, ánh sáng xanh ngọc từ đôi mắt thần bí của cậu toả ra, phản chiếu vào dòng suối tạo nên một cảnh tượng vô cùng huyền ảo.
Hidden deep within the dense bamboo forest lies the secret existence of the Bambula Village, the hiding place of BGON - a mysterious character not only imbued with the willpower and strength of dragons but also with the serenity and integrity cultivated from the embrace of nature. With bright emerald eyes sparkling like pure gems, hidden within them are the wondrous secrets born from his very existence.
BGON's entire being radiates with dazzling brilliance, his form a harmonious creation of nature. His flowing, deep green hair resembles cascading streams, while his prominent horns atop his head resemble bamboo shoots. His attire crystallizes from the magical bamboo leaves, and the emerald light from his mysterious eyes reflects onto the stream, creating an enchanting and mystical scene.
Trong chương mới này, 4 chú mèo của OfDarkness™ đã có một sự lột xác cả về ngoại hình lẫn tinh thần, vẫn mang đậm chất đường phố, nhưng mạnh mẽ, đoàn kết và vững vàng hơn sau rất nhiều thử thách trải qua tại Bambula.
4 chú mèo đường phố OD Town này đã vượt qua một chặng đường dài với muôn trùng thử thách, nào là giải mã mê cung, trèo đèo trượt núi, rồi lại chiến đấu vật lộn với con suối thần hung dữ, để cuối cùng tinh thần anh em đoàn kết đã giúp họ vượt qua hết tất cả để đến được với đích đến cuối cùng.
Hãy cùng xem qua sự lột xác này của 4 chú mèo đường phố XEW, MEAW, JAPO và PIPU trong sự trở lại lần này nhé!
In this new chapter, the four cats of OfDarkness™ have undergone a transformation, both in appearance and spirit. They still embody the essence of the streets but have become stronger, more united, and resilient after facing numerous challenges in Bambula.
These four street cats from OD Town have overcome a long journey filled with countless trials, from decoding mazes to climbing mountains and battling fierce river spirits. Ultimately, their spirit of brotherhood and unity has helped them overcome all obstacles to reach their final destination.
Let's take a look at this transformation of XEW, MEAW, JAPO, and PIPU in their return this time!
Hệ thống các ấn phẩm nhận diện cũng được xây dựng với một hệ thống ngôn ngữ đồ hoạ đồng bộ, mang tính nhận diện cao, các yếu tố thiết kế được phát triển mang đậm tính chất của nhân vật và câu chuyện từ Concept. Mang lại màu sắc hiện đại, cao cấp và đồng bộ cho toàn bộ Concept.
The branding collateral system is also developed with a consistent graphic language, emphasizing high recognition. The design elements are developed with strong character and story essence from the Concept, providing a modern, premium, and cohesive color scheme for the entire Concept.
Đặc biệt trong bộ ấn phẩm nhận diện Tết lần này, nhân vật chú bé Rồng BGON đã được chuyển hoá thành nhiều phiên bản khác nhau, dựa trên nguồn gốc thiên nhiên của cậu, từ đó hệ thống hình ảnh này có thể ứng dụng vào bộ sưu tập bao lì xì mang đậm phong cách nghệ thuật của OfDarkness™ cũng như tinh thần của ngôn ngữ thiết kế hiện đại thông qua các yếu tố ngũ hành ứng với từng phong thái của BGON.
Especially in this year's Tet branding collateral, the character of the dragon boy BGON has been transformed into various versions, based on his natural origins. From there, this image system can be applied to the collection of lucky money envelopes, imbued with the artistic style of OfDarkness™ as well as the spirit of modern design language through the five elements corresponding to each style of BGON.
Đi cùng với mỗi phong thái độc đáo của tạo hình nhân vật BGON là những câu từ ý niệm tương ứng vời từng phong thái của nhân vật, theo hệ thống ngũ hành: Kim, Mộc, Thuỷ, Hoả, Thổ. Giúp Đưa tinh thần Á Đông nhưng vẫn đương đại có thể lan toả trong từng thiết kế của OfDarkness™.
Accompanying each unique aspect of the character design of BGON are corresponding ideational phrases inspired by the five elements of the Eastern philosophy: Metal, Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth. These phrases help imbue the spirit of the East while still allowing modernity to permeate through each design in OfDarkness™' creations.
Mang nét văn hoá Á Đông
vào trong nghệ thuật đương đại.
Và trong dịp Tết Giáp Thìn này, một chú Rồng đặc biệt đã xuất hiện, nhân vật thứ 3 bước ra ngoài đời thực thông qua hình thức mô hình Art Toy nằm trong series cuộc phiêu lưu của các chú mèo đường phố "Journey Of Meaw - The Amazing Chase".
Và nhân vật đó chính là chú rồng xanh BGON - một nhân vật kỳ bí không chỉ mang ý chí và sức mạnh của loài rồng mà còn là sự điềm tĩnh, chính trực được tôi luyện từ sự bao bọc của thiên nhiên. Với đôi mắt sáng, xanh long lanh như những viên ngọc thuần khiết, ẩn sau đó là những bí mật kỳ diệu từ chính sự ra đời của cậu.
Bringing Eastern culture
into contemporary art.
And on this occasion of Tet Giap Thin - Year of the Dragon, a special Dragon has emerged, the third character to step out into the real world through the form of an Art Toy model in the "Journey Of Meaw - The Amazing Chase" series featuring the street cats.
And that character is none other than the green dragon BGON - a mysterious figure embodying not only the willpower and strength of dragons but also the calmness and integrity instilled through the embrace of nature. With bright, sparkling eyes as pure as gems, concealed within them are the wondrous secrets born from his very existence.
Để tạo nên một bối cảnh chân thật và lột tả được tinh thần thiên nhiên và huyền bí của Concept, chúng mình đã cùng 1990 Studio đã tạo nên một khu rừng Bambula thu nhỏ, cùng con suối kỳ bí, từ đó tạo nên một không gian chân thật, huyền ảo và ma mị, để mô hình Art Toy BGON có thể xuất hiện từ câu chuyện ra ngoài đời thật một cách cảm xúc nhất.
To create an authentic backdrop and capture the essence of nature and mystique of the Concept, we collaborated with 1990 Studio to construct a miniature Bambula forest, complete with a mystical stream. This endeavor aimed to establish a space that feels realistic, surreal, and eerie, allowing the BGON Art Toy model to emerge from the story into real life with the utmost emotional resonance.
Credits:
Project: The Amazing Chase | The next chapter of "Journey Of Meaw"
Presented by OfDarkness™ | www.ofdarkness.co
Creative Studio: InSpace Creative
Scope of Work: Creative Concept, Logo, Art Toy Design, Character Design, Packaging Design, Merchandise, 3D Illustration & Animation.
Creative Director: Sanh Nguyen
Concept Writer: OD Town
Art Director: Yeni Tuong
Art Concept & Illustration: Yeni Tuong
Creative Designer: Vi Le, Rella Lem, Phuong Vo, Zahy
3D Illustration & Animation: Phuong Vo, Zahy
Project Manager: Trang Ho
Toy Production: Huynh Loc
Photography: Vu Tran & 1990 Concept
Printing: Cropmarks
BGON-YearOfTheDragon-OfDarkness@2024
Created by InSpace Creative
Published: 2024
Thanks for your time.