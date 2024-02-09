The Amazing Chase - OfDarkness™

OfDarkness™ is an artistic platform that offers unique perspectives on darkness through modern design language, aiming to highlight that whether darkness or light, both are equally fascinating and possess their own allure.





The mysterious stories and legends deeply rooted in Asian culture have always been a rich source of inspiration for artistic creations and spiritual values alike.





Mystery is at the core of OfDarkness™ artistic direction, reflecting the value of darkness and containing intriguing elements waiting to be explored from a different perspective.





"In darkness, light is born; from darkness, all things take shape."



