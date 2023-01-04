Vineart Langhe

V I N E A R T



L A N G H E

The second p art of the Vineart project collects some spots of the vineyards in Langhe, an area located in the south of Piedmont between the provinces of Cuneo, Asti, and Alessandria. The territory is composed of a hilly landscape which gives the vineyards a peculiar shape. This place is known for the production of numerous varieties of wine famous all over the world.





The project focuses on zenithal shots that enhance the particular designs of the vineyards in an autumnal setting.





































