Tiago Marques's profileTania De Pascalis's profile
Vineart Langhe
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Image may contain: grass and light



V I N E A R T
L A N G H E


The second part of the Vineart project collects some spots of the vineyards in Langhe, an area located in the south of Piedmont between the provinces of Cuneo, Asti, and Alessandria. The territory is composed of a hilly landscape which gives the vineyards a peculiar shape. This place is known for the production of numerous varieties of wine famous all over the world.

The project focuses on zenithal shots that enhance the particular designs of the vineyards in an autumnal setting.

Discover Vineart Gavi









Image may contain: light
Image may contain: fireworks, curtain and night
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: painting, abstract and yellow
Image may contain: abstract and outdoor
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: abstract and pattern
Image may contain: abstract and art







Thanks for watching








Vineart Langhe
37
141
9
Published:

Owners

Tiago Marques's profile
Tiago Marques
Milan, Italy
Tania De Pascalis's profile
Tania De Pascalis
Milan, Italy

Project Made For

Tiago & Tania's profile
Tiago & TaniaMilano, Italy

Vineart Langhe

The second part of the Vineart project collects some spots of the vineyards in Langhe, an area located in the south of Piedmont between the provi Read More

37
141
9
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields