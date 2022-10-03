T H E S A L T of T H E E A R T H

«You are the salt of the earth; but, if the salt becomes insipid, with what will it be salted? He is no longer good for anything but to be thrown away and trampled on by men. "



(Mt 5,13)













This parable, which gave rise to the famous saying, was the right title for the presentation of our project. It aims to display the method of salt transformation in the different salt pans.



As in the Val d'Orcia, the sweat of the human being, who works in symbiosis with the elements of the earth, gives us breathtaking images depending on the altitude of the photo. The geometries, shapes, and colors generated by salt production become abstract paintings with infinite interpretations.



