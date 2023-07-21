Vineart Alto Douro

V I N E A R T

A L T O D O U R O

The third part of the Vineart project focus on Alto Douro Vinhateiro.





The Douro Valley is one of the oldest wine regions in the world. The lifeblood of the territory is its river, which has dug one of the most evocative paths on the planet over the centuries. With knowledge transmitted from generation to generation, the people transformed the surrounding hills into arable land, giving life to a unique wine and landscape.



In 2001, UNESCO included this area among the World Heritage Sites, today known as Alto Douro Vinhateiro, also called the "Enchanted Valley," thanks to the breathtaking views it offers at any time of the year.





The project focuses on zenithal shots that enhance the particular designs of the vineyards in the summer.





