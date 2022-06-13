It is the last great river in central Europe that still flows freely.

Considered by many to be the most beautiful river on earth, it attracts scientists and admirers for its shape and sinuous course.

It is a precious ecosystem, considered the last morphologically intact river corridor in the Alps, whose white gravelly mantle is visible even from the satellite.





The river appeared to us during a search on Google Earth. As we got closer, we realized its pristine beauty. The intertwining of the various streams makes it one of a kind.





The different tones, shades, and reflections give the river a sovereign majesty. We had fun admiring and capturing its shapes to represent the Alpine Rivers' King in the best guise, with all the royalty that distinguishes him in his noble path.

































long live the king



Il Tagliamento











