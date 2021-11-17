L'Eleganza del Marmo

























L'Eleganza del M armo









Marble is a stone of indisputable elegance.

Its razor-sharp shapes contrast with the curved ribs that cover it.





The famous Carrara marbles attract millions of tourists every year because of their unique characteristics. Our visit took place on a sunny Sunday when the excavations were inoperative.

We took advantage of that to avoid dust and debris in the air and bring out more detailed photographs.





The sun produced areas of light and shadow, making us lose the three-dimensional references and generating fantastic textures. The management of the lights in post-production, and the change

of image's orientation enhance different interpretations.



























