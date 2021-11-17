Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
L'Eleganza del Marmo
Behance.net
abstract Aerial Photography Carrara Marble geometric Italy lightroom Marble Photography texture White






L'Eleganza del Marmo


Marble is a stone of indisputable elegance. 
Its razor-sharp shapes contrast with the curved ribs that cover it. 

The famous Carrara marbles attract millions of tourists every year because of their unique characteristics. Our visit took place on a sunny Sunday when the excavations were inoperative. 
We took advantage of that to avoid dust and debris in the air and bring out more detailed photographs.

The sun produced areas of light and shadow, making us lose the three-dimensional references and generating fantastic textures. The management of the lights in post-production, and the change 
of image's orientation enhance different interpretations.







Image may contain: abstract and indoor
Image may contain: wall
abstract Aerial Photography Carrara Marble geometric Italy lightroom Marble Photography texture White
Image may contain: drawing, art and abstract
Image may contain: drawing and abstract
abstract Aerial Photography Carrara Marble geometric Italy lightroom Marble Photography texture White
abstract Aerial Photography Carrara Marble geometric Italy lightroom Marble Photography texture White
abstract Aerial Photography Carrara Marble geometric Italy lightroom Marble Photography texture White
abstract Aerial Photography Carrara Marble geometric Italy lightroom Marble Photography texture White
L'Eleganza del Marmo
33
181
9
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tania De Pascalis Milan, Italy
    user's avatar
    Tiago Marques Milan, Italy

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Tiago & Tania Milano, Italy

    L'Eleganza del Marmo

    Marble is a stone of indisputable elegance.  Its razor-sharp shapes contrast with the curved ribs that cover it.  The famous Carrara marbles att Read More
    33
    181
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields