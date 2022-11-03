Thanks to our dear friend Martina, we discovered one of the most evocative places in Valtellina. Preda Rossa is a Lombardia Nature Reserve in Val Masino that resembles a miniature Canada. It is a swampy expanse furrowed by the spectacular bends of the Duino river that winds inside it like a giant snake.





Preda Rossa shows a surreal atmosphere generated by red rock walls and spruce trees with orange foliage that develops a strong contrast with the emerald river.



