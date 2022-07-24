Spacious·Qinghai
Qinghai·China
这组图片拍摄于青海
在寂寥又贫瘠的旷野里
我看到大自然最本真的样貌
天地之间只有简单的几种颜色
沿着视线铺展到世界尽头
当我凝视它的时候
内心有一种真正的平静
/
They were taken in the southeast of Qinghai . Exploring along the Qaidam Basin, I touch the real look and the most beautiful particulars of nature in the lonely and barren wilds. Crossing from the sky to earth, I would probably put down my camera and gazed out to the far distance, enjoying the quietness. Sometimes, there were only a few simple and lissom colors across the universe, which spread to the end of the horizon. When I gazed, a real peace filled my heart. It was a communication happened to the nature and me myself. Only at this moment, were I wholly belonging to this place.
/
S O U T H W E S T
. Q I N G H A I .
Textures series
These series are taken in the southwest area of Qinghai
