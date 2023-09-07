Spacious·Xinjiang
Xinjiang·China
这组图片拍摄于新疆
在大海道与罗布泊地区
探寻古丝绸之路的痕迹
身处辽阔的天地之间
有时会放下手中的相机
出神地望向远方
眼前这片古老的山水
不知经历过多少离散与悲欢
阳光下的沙海像雪一般明亮
依旧储存着岁月的回忆
They were taken in the south-east of Xinjiang. The desert seemed ancient and magnificent. In the uninhabited wilderness, what attracted me most was the peace and tranquillity of nature. The desert was silent, and the hills in the distance were outlined in delicate silhouettes by the setting sun. What I could do was to record such an area of ancient and magnificent landscape and keep it in my memory to make it a treasure.
S O U T H W E S T
. X I N J I A N G.
Textures series
These series are taken in the southwest area of Xinjiang
