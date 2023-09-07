Spacious·Xinjiang

这组图片拍摄于新疆

在大海道与罗布泊地区

探寻古丝绸之路的痕迹

身处辽阔的天地之间

有时会放下手中的相机

出神地望向远方

眼前这片古老的山水

不知经历过多少离散与悲欢

阳光下的沙海像雪一般明亮

依旧储存着岁月的回忆

