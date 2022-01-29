Natura·Tibet
Tibet·China
这组照片拍摄于西藏阿里地区
天笼四野，湖水湛蓝
山间时而有飞雪，河道荒草萋萋
时间沉淀在无尽的荒凉之中
/
These photos were taken in the Ngari region of Tibet. The land here was so vast, and the sun was blazing and magnanimous, as if coming from old times. The sky cloaked the earth with turquoise lakes and time was precipitated in the endless desolation. The earth endlessly extended ups and downs, the mountains constantly snowed, and the rivers were grassy. Calm down, you could hear the wind blowing due to the wings of the eagle falcon gliding across the clear sky. Traveling here was a roaming of mind and body with the inner world and the outer world being integrated. It was the magnificent glaciers and the mysterious rock formations that talked to me about the secrets of this planet.
S O U T H W E S T
. T I B E T .
Himalayas series
These series are taken in the southwest area of Tibet,
where sits the majestic Himalayas.
