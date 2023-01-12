Spacious II·Qinghai

这组照片记录的是冬季的青海西部

尽管是一年之中最寒冷的季节

这片土地却格外地令人着迷

灰白碎冰铺满空无一人的湖岸

又大又静的旷野里长风无尽

在这均衡的天地流转之中

身心可以归还给自己

就像一位作家在书中写道

把大自然作为治疗方式

它的疗效让我相信

人类和地球之间存在古老的连接

/

The pictures were taken in western Qinghai Province, China. Although it was the coldest season in a year, the land here was very amazing to people. The gray broken ice decorated the empty lakeshore, and the black rock projected out towards the iron gray sky. And the ancient mountains stood on the vast land with gray clouds drooping. The rugged mountain was covered with fine bright new snow. In such balanced circulation of the sky and the ground, body and mind can be returned to their real state. As a writer saying, if nature could treat us, its effect made me believe that ancient connections existed between human beings and the earth.



