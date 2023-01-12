Spacious II·Qinghai
Qinghai·China
这组照片记录的是冬季的青海西部
尽管是一年之中最寒冷的季节
这片土地却格外地令人着迷
灰白碎冰铺满空无一人的湖岸
又大又静的旷野里长风无尽
在这均衡的天地流转之中
身心可以归还给自己
就像一位作家在书中写道
把大自然作为治疗方式
它的疗效让我相信
人类和地球之间存在古老的连接
尽管是一年之中最寒冷的季节
这片土地却格外地令人着迷
灰白碎冰铺满空无一人的湖岸
又大又静的旷野里长风无尽
在这均衡的天地流转之中
身心可以归还给自己
就像一位作家在书中写道
把大自然作为治疗方式
它的疗效让我相信
人类和地球之间存在古老的连接
/
The pictures were taken in western Qinghai Province, China. Although it was the coldest season in a year, the land here was very amazing to people. The gray broken ice decorated the empty lakeshore, and the black rock projected out towards the iron gray sky. And the ancient mountains stood on the vast land with gray clouds drooping. The rugged mountain was covered with fine bright new snow. In such balanced circulation of the sky and the ground, body and mind can be returned to their real state. As a writer saying, if nature could treat us, its effect made me believe that ancient connections existed between human beings and the earth.
/
S O U T H W E S T
. Q I N G H A I .
. Q I N G H A I .
Textures series
These series are taken in the southwest area of Qinghai
Thanks for watching
Copyright © 2023 LIYE. All Rights Reserved.
/
This is an individual photography project.
For sponsor or cooperation
please send an email to
yeziphotography@gmail.com
/
This is an individual photography project.
For sponsor or cooperation
please send an email to
yeziphotography@gmail.com