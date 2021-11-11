Lasting·Tibet

在西藏走过无数山水

依然留恋这片古老的土地

静坐在广阔无边的大自然中

看夕阳沿着锋利的山脉

一寸一寸沉入遥远的天际

风过高原，很冷很冷

是那种可以凝固住时间的冷

即使金色的余晖也无法褪去的寒意

坐在大地深处眺望永恒的旷野

风景永远在那里

只有我们才是一瞬而过



/

I have settled in Tibet for seven years. The more places I have been to, the more reluctant to leave the mountains and rivers on this vast land. One day, I will find my own place here, just like a kid will find his shadow someday. When it is about to comprehend, people will silently stand up in front of the nature with inner humility and awe. The nature will show the magnificent divinity, which is on the glacier travelling through space and time, on the edge of the blue clear lake, in the foothills of the Himalayas, at the top of mountains surrounded by the mist of clouds all day long. People who put themselves among the scenery will always be impressed by its splendor. The mind and the geography will be convened here. The imprints of the lasting time are stacked just like rock layers and the meaningful poetry. The river on the prairie and the breeze and rain of the dawn and twilight still accompany this mass of ancient land, from here to eternity.





