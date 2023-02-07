Mountains·Tibet

这组图片拍摄于

西藏阿里地区

青藏高原是地球上平均海拔最高

隆起形成时间最晚的高原

而阿里地区又是整个青藏高原

海拔最高的地方

在这片土地，信仰居于一切之上

所有文化都浸染在神性的氛围之中

走过这片雪域高原

就会明白这种信仰从何而来

