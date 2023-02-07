Mountains·Tibet
这组图片拍摄于
西藏阿里地区
青藏高原是地球上平均海拔最高
隆起形成时间最晚的高原
而阿里地区又是整个青藏高原
海拔最高的地方
在这片土地，信仰居于一切之上
所有文化都浸染在神性的氛围之中
走过这片雪域高原
就会明白这种信仰从何而来
This is a personal shooting project, mainly to record the snow mountain scenery in Ali region of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is a plateau with the highest average elevation and the latest uplift formation time on the earth. Ali region also has the highest altitude of the whole Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, with an average altitude of nearly 5000 meters which connects landscape and mind. Here, faith is beyond everything, and daily life as well as culture is immersed in the strong religious and divinity atmosphere. ALL the local people believe that all things in this land have souls and are protected by gods. Walking through this snowy plateau, you will understand where this belief comes from.
S O U T H W E S T
. T I B E T .
. T I B E T .
Textures series
These series are taken in the southwest area of Tibet
