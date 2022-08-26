The Journey to Eternal Beauty

CFC developed a brand identity and package design system for the premium skincare brand Oera last year.

The name Oera means reaching a state of zero, expressing its commitment to be a brand that inspires a new era.

Being alive means that cells are constantly active. Our skin also seeks homeostasis towards a stable state.

The appearance of the cells in the skin that do not stop their activities to reach balance became the motif of the design concept ‘The Journey to Eternal Beauty’. We believe perfection is not to reach, but to explore. CFC interpreted the daily journey towards beauty as a circle that constantly circulates, which is implied in Oera’s logotype, symbol, and Form Language. Inspired by the clean waters of Switzerland, the emerald-like brand color is applied throughout the package design and application to deliver an impression of elegance. Oera chrome and silver colors, which symbolize Oera's sophisticated technology, are used in the prestige lines to deliver the image of high-tech luxury.







