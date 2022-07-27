CFC developed the TVING brand and motion identity system with Cobb Studio and the TVING brand marketing team. TVING is Korea's representative OTT platform that provides differentiated attractions focusing on original contents. TVING, which started in 2010, conducted two BI renewals in 2016 and 2020. While the previous renewals focused on the form of the logotype, this renewal aimed to develop a story and design that conveys TVING’s unique values ​​and direction. The direction of the brand renewal was as follows.

-Giving new meaning to TVING’s T and V.

-Connecting brand story and design.

-Conveying the new personality of TVING.