Making everyday fashion poetic.

TIME is a classic and contemporary fashion brand, born in Seoul in 1993 as a part of ‘the handsome’ fashion group.





Our work with TIME was below.

Defining new slogan which would replace their old one, ‘postmodern’.

Reinventing the logotype to up to date, and utilize it to visual language.





Back in 1993, ‘Postmodern’ was their brand attitude, which seemed focusing on fashion style. TIME in 2021 is more than just fashion, it’s lifestyle. TIME's new slogan ‘Poetic Scenes’ metaphorically describes the poetic scenery created by the accumulation of time and the poetic daily life created by fashion.

​​​​​​​





