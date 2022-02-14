Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
LIFE GOES ON
Multiple Owners
CFC has developed the brand identity and package design system of LIFE GOES ON, a life amenity brand launched by LAUNDRYGO. 
LAUNDRYGO is a brand that provides O2O laundry service. If you put your laundry in a wheeled cabinet in front of  the door, LAUNDRYGO collects the laundry overnight, washes it clean, and delivers it to the door the next morning.

LIFE GOES ON is a brand that started from the question of "Can we properly implement an eco-friendly cycle from purchasing, using, and recycling everyday goods?"
LIFE GOES ON reduces packaging and shipping costs by shipping everyday items such as body wash, shampoo, toothpaste, and towels together with laundry in a wheeled cabinet. When a consumer rinses the used containers and places them in the wheeled cabinet, LAUNDRYGO collects them and delivers them directly to a recycling company.


amenity bath brand design everyday goods identity lifestyle Packaging Sustainable


CFC thought about how to capture the brand philosophy of ‘a virtuous cycle of daily goods’ in a design that consumers can sympathize with. What became an important motif in this concept is the circulating arrow. The meaning of circulation was implied in the logotype ‘GOES’, and the arrow in ‘G’ was expanded into package graphics to connect the brand philosophy and product information.


Since it was to design products that we would encounter every day in our daily lives, we tried to convey a comfortable impression with designs using soft yet sophisticated colors and neat typography.
The arrows varied for each container are inspired by hand gestures that occur when using each product, such as toothpaste, body wash, and shampoo, which add a sense of humor.


Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: wall, indoor and sink
Image may contain: appliance, white goods and clothes dryer
Image may contain: typography, logo and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: person, indoor and nail
Image may contain: person
The three images above are copyrighted by LAUNDRYGO.
The image above is copyrighted by LAUNDRYGO.
The two images below are copyrighted by LAUNDRYGO.
Image may contain: person, indoor and fruit
Image may contain: person, bottle and indoor
Image may contain: person, man and wearing
Image may contain: handwriting, newspaper and letter
LIFE GOES ON BI & Package Design System Dev.
2021
Client: LAUNDRYGO
-
Project Team
Project Management & Design: LAUNDRYGO
BI & Package Design System: CFC
Fabric Line Design: Studio Ohyukyoung
-
CFC
AD /  Design: Charry Jeon
Design: Seyoun Kim, Saerom Kang, Ziyoung Kim
Photography: Kiwoong Hong

www.contentformcontext.com


LIFE GOES ON
Published:
Charry Jeon

    Charry Jeon
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    CFC
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    Seyoun Kim
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    Saerom Kang
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    Ziyoung Kim
    Seoul, Korea, Republic of

