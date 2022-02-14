CFC has developed the brand identity and package design system of LIFE GOES ON, a life amenity brand launched by LAUNDRYGO.

LAUNDRYGO is a brand that provides O2O laundry service. If you put your laundry in a wheeled cabinet in front of the door, LAUNDRYGO collects the laundry overnight, washes it clean, and delivers it to the door the next morning.





LIFE GOES ON is a brand that started from the question of "Can we properly implement an eco-friendly cycle from purchasing, using, and recycling everyday goods?"

LIFE GOES ON reduces packaging and shipping costs by shipping everyday items such as body wash, shampoo, toothpaste, and towels together with laundry in a wheeled cabinet. When a consumer rinses the used containers and places them in the wheeled cabinet, LAUNDRYGO collects them and delivers them directly to a recycling company.



