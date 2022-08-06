CFC developed the brand identity design for FIGURE AND GROUND, a cultural complex,

located in Garosu-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

‘Figure and ground’ is originally an art term meaning ‘foreground and background’.

As a retail space, FIGURE AND GROUND means something more. When an impressive space design made of red bricks is perceived as a 'ground', various brands with unique style in the space are each recognized as a 'figure’, respectively.

We extended the meaning of the space name to the design. Inspired by the fact that the number of letters of ‘FIGURE’ and ‘GROUND’ are the same, we made them into a vertical combination of monotype fonts and added ‘AND’ on the left and right, indicating the infinite cycle of two words.