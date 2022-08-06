FIGURE AND GROUND
The Coexistence of Unique Brands and the Retail Space.
CFC developed the brand identity design for FIGURE AND GROUND, a cultural complex, located in Garosu-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. ‘Figure and ground’ is originally an art term meaning ‘foreground and background’. As a retail space, FIGURE AND GROUND means something more. When an impressive space design made of red bricks is perceived as a 'ground', various brands with unique style in the space are each recognized as a 'figure’, respectively. We extended the meaning of the space name to the design. Inspired by the fact that the number of letters of ‘FIGURE’ and ‘GROUND’ are the same, we made them into a vertical combination of monotype fonts and added ‘AND’ on the left and right, indicating the infinite cycle of two words.The graphic system expanded from the logotype is combined with images/text to capture the coexistence of space and brand in a variety of ways.The visual system harmonizes with the witty typographic gestures, adding vitality to the space.
FIGURE AND GROUND BI System Design
2021
Client: IGIS Asset Management
Project Team
PM: IGIS Contents Strategy Team
Brand Strategy & Naming: Standard Project
BI System Design: CFC
Signage Execution Drawings: 2B
Space Styling: Minam Company
Photography: CFC (Kiwoong Hong)
CFC
Art Direction: Charry Jeon
BI System Design: Charry Jeon, Seyoun Kim, Jeongmoon Choi, Eunjoo Kim
Design Application: Seyoun Kim, Jeongmoon Choi, Hyungseok Lim
Photography: Kiwoong Hong