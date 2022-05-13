Heckler is a Phoenix, USA-based company designing and producing physical product to fit laptops, phones, tablets and AV equipment. They work in close collaboration with large players like Logitech, Zoom and Google developing tailored solutions and products. Their products fit modern workspaces, they fit digital devices, and they fit each other. The design concept shares the same origin: the logo centers on a visual motif that feels like something about to connect. The same motif repeats itself in several of the icons, drawn to the proportions of the brand font. All compositions base themselves on typographic rules: all content starts in the upper right corner, following lines as they move downward.