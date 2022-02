Carrot aims to tackle the world’s 2 billion tons waste problem. By collecting data when waste is thrown, their technology generates valuable insights about resources that are available for reuse, repurposing or recycling. Our strategy ended with a name change to Carrot, a name inspired by the old expression 'carrot and stick', a motivator that gives back. We set ourselves the task of cataloging different types of waste and using them as identity elements—to put so-called waste on a pedestal. ​​​​​​​