





Great stories deserve to be told and important conversations need to be shared. That’s why Nomono creates software and hardware that remove the complexities and struggles of collaborative audio production and storytelling.



Heydays worked in close collaboration with the Nomono design team to bring clarity and focus to the brand and its digital experience. With insights based on their audience needs and their relation to the product’s benefits, we created a design concept centered around Nomono's core purpose – To remove noise and amplify stories.





The new visual identity tells this story by blurring out the background and bringing the focus to people having conversations. The identity also balances Nomono's innovative technology with its roots in the timeless act of storytelling. In addition, we created a logo animation that seamlessly moves between the refined wordmark and their new logo symbol. The animation, wordmark, and icon takes inspiration from the flowing movement of sound waves.







