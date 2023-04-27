Heydays Studio's profile
Understory
Heydays Studio
For Understory we developed a poetic brand narrative that centers around the ample nutritional potential of one of nature's tiniest resources. Through the use of hand-painted watercolors, we artistically portrayed these natural resources – enriching Understory with a distinct personality, and setting it apart from other competitors in the field. Furthermore, the wordmark utilizes a modified lowercase 't' to emphasize the "under." Lastly, we employed a unique poetic layout style in ingredient listings and other text to add a thoughtful touch to the brand identity.


See the website at understoryprotein.com


Understory
