







Shaping a new luxury knitwear brand that draws on more than 170 years of legacy.





By focusing on their rich storytelling, we created a narrative-driven strategy that brings the brand to life and can be retold in numerous ways as it evolves over time. Our concept—An Endless Pursuit of Nature—explores their legacy and desire to master the natural in the context of their expertise in wool and knitwear. An experience of knitwear as a candid discovery of nature itself. The visual identity system plays with the tension between their expertise and precision of the craftsmanship, and the fluid movements of nature. A meeting point between structure and fluidity; evoking their relentless quest for refinement. It is a celebration of the brand’s deep appreciation of nature’s raw ruggedness and the richness of their heritage, where the photography lives at the forefront of the brand visuality.











