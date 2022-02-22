Thomas Edwards, Brand Identity

Thomas Edwards
Case
Thomas Edwards is a family-owned business that makes and designs wooden furniture in Auckland, New Zealand. The studio has been offering furniture to order since 1969 — no factory production line. The Thomas Edwards' philosophy relies in functionality, durability, and universality — they highly value timeless and tailored-made solutions. Utilising traditional wood with natural oils and hand tools, the company provides wooden pieces to order for those who appreciates high quality and exclusivity.
Solution
The brand identity's goal was to help the studio expand and attract a new target audience of a younger generation making a visual emphasis on the company’s expertise in furniture design and production. In order to address the services to the specific target audience, it was decided to emphasise two design elements: the color palette and layout. Hazy shades of the brown and off-white colors were selected to focus on the company's long presence on the market and its experience; while the type was set in a contemporary manner to demonstrate the studio's innovative mission. Such an approach shows the company in two different perspectives, highlighting its wisdom and modernity.
Art Direction · Logo Design · Brand Identity Design · Instagram Assets Design