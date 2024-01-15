Anémona Estudio Botánico, Branding

Anémona Estudio Botánico
Case
Anémona Estudio Botánico is a studio based in Lima, Peru that researches and curates flowers by season displaying them with custom made ceramics; exploring the botanical world of plants, revealing their beauty, and highlighting the flowers' fascinating role in the culture.
We were tasked to create a brand identity to convey a non-stereotyped approach of the brand, avoiding being fun and feminine.
Solution
In order to align with Anemona Estudio Botanico’s positioning, we designed the identity focusing on the typeface, layout, colors, and photography. For the logo and typeface, it was decided to opt for a lowercased serif type encompassing both regular and italic versions — thus emphasising “imperfect elegance” the brand stands for. To avoid being a cliche flower shop, an uncommon text and imaginary arrangement was applied, while remaining negative spaces and minimal look. With the muted colors, gender neutrality and an untypical studio’s vision was highlighted. Photography direction centred around flowers with ceramics setups and play on perspectives, what allowed to diversify content and achieve a sophisticated look with a mystifying feel.
Brand Identity, Website Design, Photography Direction: Kate Zest Studio
Website Development: Not DIY Studio