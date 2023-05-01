Brons Bakery, Branding





Brons Bakery





Case

Brons Bakery is a family-owned bakery in Brussels, Belgium. The only bakery’s focus is bread — rye and whomeal. Made using traditional methods and high quality ingredients sourced from local farmers, which results in a superior taste and texture. Brons' philosophy relies in essentials — they highly value whole foods and people. Providing artisanal bread, the bakery builds community that shares their values.





Solution

The strategic and visual goal was to communicate Brons’ mission in an authentic way in order to expand. The color palette and serif type stand for traditions and the bakery’s true representation, while the modern layout and graphic elements emphasise company's flexibility. The visual highlights are the cut out bread pictures across all applications in various ways, the strategic one — tone of voice. Consistency of strategy and creative builds the foundation of brand awareness.





Strategy Visual Identity Brand Collateral Instagram Website



