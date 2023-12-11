Bkd. by Gemini, Brand Strategy + Identity

Bkd. by Gemini





Case

Bkd. by Gemini is a bakery and coffee house, offering pastries and speciality coffee & teas based in Ajman, UAE. The bakery reached out with a task to manifest Bkd. by Gemini as a place that is associated with good vibes, events, and friends gatherings.





Solution

The concept idea rooted in the cafe's name — Gemini is a star sign of the founder. Thus, it was decided to include all zodiac signs to create a consistent concept. The signs got a visual representation in the brand’s offline and online presence. “What’s your star sign?” — is what one is asked when ordering. Each order got an inscription “Enjoyed by”, and this is where a star sign sticker goes to complete an idea: Bkd. by Gemini — Enjoyed by Leo”. We had identified the brand’s DNA and positioning that are followed by tone of voice and a set of distinctive phrases that categorise the brand the best. As for the identity, it was decided to go for a colourful solution with contrasted typography to convey fun and welcoming ambience.​​​​​​​







