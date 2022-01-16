R E N N U R
Behind the veil of the obvious i see the reflection of the outer reality
stepping into the land of the unknown
behind the veil of the obvious i see meaning
my own story starts to reflect
in otherwise meaningless objective landscape of my own reality
somewhere between everywhere and nowhere
some meaning waiting to be found
on my future evolving steps
I will find new meaningon my image reality display.
