- F I R N I N D I

And in my silence, a voice so clear

Whispers of worlds far and near

Echoing in the chambers of my soul

Filling voids, making me whole

But what if, in a moment's span

The world we know, by fate's own hand

Is shattered, torn, and turned anew

And morning's green turns into red's hue

Would we then see, with eyes unsealed

The hidden truths long concealed

In a world transformed, under a red dawn's light

Would we find clarity, would we find sight

In this dance of light and shadow, of seen and unseen

We find the beauty of a world in between