- F I R N I N D I -
IN the DEEPEST dark AND SILENCE
a new spectrum is born
In the stillness of night, where shadows dance
Amused by the silence, in darkness's trance
I hold a light, a flame so bold
Through this unseen, uncharted land
The spectra of what's hidden from view
Colors unseen, in shades anew
Beyond my perception's farthest reach
In my darkness, this light does shine
Cutting through shadows, line by line
A beacon in the void, so stark
Illuminating the deepest dark
And in my silence, a voice so clear
Whispers of worlds far and near
Echoing in the chambers of my soul
Filling voids, making me whole
But what if, in a moment's span
The world we know, by fate's own hand
Is shattered, torn, and turned anew
And morning's green turns into red's hue
Would we then see, with eyes unsealed
The hidden truths long concealed
In a world transformed, under a red dawn's light
Would we find clarity, would we find sight
In this dance of light and shadow, of seen and unseen
We find the beauty of a world in between
A tapestry woven from silence and sound
SELECTED ARTWORKS ARE AVAILABLE AS LIMITED EDITION FINE ART PRINTS