The crystalline tapestry of reality

The hexagonal rock



In a realm where mystic wonders dwell,

Where stories of old are whisper ed and tell,

Stands a hexagonal rock, mighty and grand,

A testament to nature's artistic hand.





Pillars of a land, they rise with grace,

A symphony of strength in every embrace,

Guardians of secrets, silent and wise,

They witness the world with their ancient eyes.





Sacred geometry shapes, elegant and pure,

Unveiling secrets that eternally endure,

The Flower of Life, creation's profound art,

Known by all beings, soul to soul, heart to heart.





So let us embrace this mystical sight,

The hexagonal rock, bathed in golden light,

In its presence, a connection we find,