V Ö T N I N
Unseen brilliance blazes
In a realm beyond time, serenity resides,
by tranquil stillness, silence abides,
and its sacredness is revealed,
Accessible to all, yet few have discovered,
by tranquil stillness, silence abides,
and its sacredness is revealed,
Accessible to all, yet few have discovered,
It patiently waits to be discovered by seekers
A hidden sanctuary, concealed from the world's view,
Yet in plain sight, its essence shines through.
Its brilliance blazes, though often unseen,
A hidden sanctuary, concealed from the world's view,
Yet in plain sight, its essence shines through.
Its brilliance blazes, though often unseen,
In this sacred haven, son of love will perceive,
In silence, a truth can be received,
In unity where clarity and understanding meet,
Eternal presence of the Holiness, in complete harmony.
In silence, a truth can be received,
In unity where clarity and understanding meet,
Eternal presence of the Holiness, in complete harmony.
Where the now is not obscure by the past and future
My heart can see the new world
Awaiting to be seen aright at last
My heart can see the new world
Awaiting to be seen aright at last
