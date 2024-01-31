Brynjar Agustsson's profile

V E T U R

Brynjar Agustsson
Behance.net
iceland mountains winter snow cold bw monochrome ice
V E T U R

THE unconditional perception​​​​​​​

Very few enter the highlands of Iceland in winter. 
There is all kinds of harsh weather, there is a risk of life at every step. 
The depths of glacial fissures and thick ice over the waters create 
fascinating patterns, wind, and snow pull up images of cliffs 
and mountain peaks become the photographer's subject.
iceland mountains winter snow cold bw monochrome ice
iceland mountains winter snow cold bw monochrome ice
iceland mountains winter snow cold bw monochrome ice
iceland mountains winter snow cold bw monochrome ice
iceland mountains winter snow cold bw monochrome ice
iceland mountains winter snow cold bw monochrome ice
iceland mountains winter snow cold bw monochrome ice
SELECTED ARTWORKS ARE AVAILABLE AS LIMITED EDITION FINE ART PRINTS
V E T U R
Published:
Brynjar Agustsson's profile

Owner

Brynjar Agustsson's profile
Kópavogur, Iceland

V E T U R

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives