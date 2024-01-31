V E T U R
THE unconditional perception
Very few enter the highlands of Iceland in winter.
There is all kinds of harsh weather, there is a risk of life at every step.
The depths of glacial fissures and thick ice over the waters create
fascinating patterns, wind, and snow pull up images of cliffs
and mountain peaks become the photographer's subject.
