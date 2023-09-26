H  A  U  S  T

Golden chemical dream





in the autumn gift

profound mysteries stir leaves to flame

when the earth tilts and twirls in a cosmic dance

shorter days - and cooler nights arrive

hidden colors in the leaves - come alive

once bold and green

but amidst the golden glow - reds do gleam

these vibrant shades - are in a chemical dream

while not every leaf bears this - crimson art

those that do - play a particular part

In autumn's grand - colorful scene

It's these little wonders that make it serene



