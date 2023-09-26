Brynjar Agustsson's profile
H A U S T
Brynjar Agustsson
iceland Nature Photography ICM abstract artwork autumn Fall forest woods
H  A  U  S  T


Golden chemical dream

in the autumn gift
profound mysteries stir leaves to flame
when the earth tilts and twirls in a cosmic dance
shorter days - and cooler nights arrive
hidden colors in the leaves - come alive
once bold and green
but amidst the golden glow - reds do gleam
these vibrant shades - are in a chemical dream
while not every leaf bears this - crimson art
those that do - play a particular part
In autumn's grand - colorful scene
It's these little wonders that make it serene


iceland Nature Photography ICM abstract artwork autumn Fall forest woods
Brynjar Agustsson

Brynjar Agustsson
