Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
J O K U L L
Brynjar Agustsson
Behance.net
abstarct glacier ice iceland Landscape pattern texture
J O K U L L

In the deeper proximity of the moment, the silence moves in and nature begins to dance.
In humility the glory moves over from critical existence into the consciousness of a new sense, things get a new meaning, consciousness, and space.
Beauty awakens the soul to creation and action.
The water freezes and becomes a sculpture.  
Changes day by day. It is a cycle from winter to spring, from stagnant and lifeless form to the running water that brings life.


abstarct glacier ice iceland Landscape pattern texture
abstarct glacier ice iceland Landscape pattern texture
abstarct glacier ice iceland Landscape pattern texture
abstarct glacier ice iceland Landscape pattern texture
abstarct glacier ice iceland Landscape pattern texture
abstarct glacier ice iceland Landscape pattern texture
abstarct glacier ice iceland Landscape pattern texture
abstarct glacier ice iceland Landscape pattern texture
SELECTED ARTWORKS ARE AVAILABLE AS LIMITED EDITION FINE ART PRINTS
J O K U L L
77
458
10
Published:
user's avatar
Brynjar Agustsson

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Iceland

    J O K U L L

    77
    458
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives