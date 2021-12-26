J O K U L L

In the deeper proximity of the moment, the silence moves in and nature begins to dance.

In humility the glory moves over from critical existence into the consciousness of a new sense, things get a new meaning, consciousness, and space.

Beauty awakens the soul to creation and action.

The water freezes and becomes a sculpture.

Changes day by day. It is a cycle from winter to spring, from stagnant and lifeless form to the running water that brings life.