A SIP OF SPRING
Bubble Tea Visual Identity Design
「一杯輕春」柚子野薑花季
「微風輕吹，瓣裂延展的白色小花在山澗翩翩起舞，像是一群白蝶駐足在花田間，野薑花也叫白蝴蝶花。」輕飄飄、慢悠悠、靜悄悄的意境，開啟對我們初春的想像，將專案定調為「一杯輕春」希望將春天的靈巧與鮮活沖泡成一杯好茶與你分享。
「如果用氣球造型來表現花道如何？」圍繞著「青春」與「輕春」的意象作為概念展開，我們在「初春的輕盈感」與「茶的東方美」視覺化的過程中創造了有趣且適切的平衡，希望能帶給觀者更直覺、帶些玩心的新鮮感受，啜飲一口輕春。
As the gentle breeze blows, the delicate white flowers, gracefully dancing in the mountain stream, resemble a flock of white butterflies alighting in a field of flowers. They are wild ginger flowers, also known as white butterfly ginger flowers. This ethereal and tranquil scene sets the stage for our spring project, dubbed "A Sip of Spring," aiming to capture the nimbleness and vibrancy of spring in a refreshing cup of tea to share with you.
"What if we represented ikebana with balloon shapes?" Centered around the concepts of "youth" and "spring," we embarked on visualizing the "lightness of early spring" and the "Oriental beauty of tea." Through this process, we aimed to strike a playful yet appropriate balance, offering viewers an intuitive and whimsical experience as they savor a sip of spring.
The wild ginger flowers, nurtured by the pure waters of Dawu Mountain in Pingtung, are carefully handpicked and dried at low temperatures for an extended period to preserve their unique fragrance. We've selected 100% Wakayama yuzu juice, combined with Ehime yuzu peel simmered in sugar over low heat, to create a juicy, sweet-and-sour sensation that envelops the yuzu peel's distinctive sweetness and richness, adding layers of yuzu fragrance and texture. These three new beverages blend seamlessly with the essence of spring.
_
A SIP OF SPRING | Bubble Tea Visual Identity Design
Client：ODD ONE OUT(OOO Tea)
Product Concept：Ya-Ju Chan、Lung-Hao Chiang
Design：Lung-Hao Chiang
Photography：Hang-Rong Lee
Copy：Lung-Hao Chiang、Ya-Ju Chan
