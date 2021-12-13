Té
Taiwan Tea Visual Identity Design
茶香蒸騰的鍋釜中，茶菁如音符飛舞律動，以山頭氣譜一曲山頭青。設計概念將製茶過程中炒菁的意象進行解構，結合品牌識別與茶葉形象，希望藉由視覺來品嚐杯中的一道道山頭氣。
我們希望透過當代的視覺語言、美學風格，詮釋一杯屬於這時代的台灣茶。沒有太多的循規蹈矩、沒有太多的茶道理，在品茶的當下，僅有茶和你，僅屬於茶和你。
期待你給予自己一杯茶的時間，沉浸在茶湯中，讓心靈與茶葉一同舒展，釋放些什麼、沉澱些什麼。享受自己與茶的對話，除了味覺層面外也得到心靈層面的滿足。
喝茶，是種享受；喝茶，就該好好享受。
_
The culture of tea is an important thing worthy of respect and a long history for the Chinese world, but with the changes of the times, drinking tea (Chinese-style tea) gradually represents the interest of old fashion, expensive, and old people for young people. We hope to interpret a cup of Taiwanese tea through contemporary visual language, aesthetic style, and experience design. There are not too many tea-drinking rules and technological procedures, and will not use a lot of design arrangements and text descriptions to tell you how noble and rare a cup of tea is, but I hope you will enjoy yourself and a cup of tea while you are tasting tea. In addition to taste, you can also get spiritual satisfaction.
The design concept comes from the "Panning (or Pan-firing)" in the tea making process. Panning is an extremely meticulous process that determines the quality of the tea after it is made, and its success or failure depends entirely on the sharpness and experience of the tea master. It is a high-level art that is difficult to mass produce. The tea leaves are stir-fried and matured in an iron pan. Like dancing notes, the aroma of tea leaves a charming flavor. The image expression simplifies the image of Panning and combines it with the brand logo. The overall design style is presented in a quiet, simple and textured way. It is hoped that the aroma of tea and the brand culture can be visually felt by consumers in the simplest and simplest way.
*Panning (or Pan-firing)
It is a special process for making oolong tea and green tea. The method of stir-frying is generally carried out by heating in a large iron pan, so it is sometimes called kettle stir-frying. After withering, shaking, and greening, the tea leaves are initially dehydrated and fermented, and the subsequent frying process is slowly heated in a large iron pan, with proper rolling action in the middle, so that the tea becomes a yellow-green color. In this step, the craftsmanship of the tea maker is tested and the taste of the tea is determined.
It is a special process for making oolong tea and green tea. The method of stir-frying is generally carried out by heating in a large iron pan, so it is sometimes called kettle stir-frying. After withering, shaking, and greening, the tea leaves are initially dehydrated and fermented, and the subsequent frying process is slowly heated in a large iron pan, with proper rolling action in the middle, so that the tea becomes a yellow-green color. In this step, the craftsmanship of the tea maker is tested and the taste of the tea is determined.
_
Té | Taiwan Tea Visual Identity Design
Product Concept：Lung-Hao Chiang
Design：Lung-Hao Chiang
Copy：Lung-Hao Chiang
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING.