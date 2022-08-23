N:CAFE | Visual Identity Design

N:CAFE 讀曆咖啡店

Brand Identity Design

_

「一本可以喝的小說。」

6包故事濾掛咖啡 × 1本互動短篇小說 ＝ 以咖啡為載體的新型態閱讀體驗

沖煮咖啡的水柱，劃出一道時間的縫隙，在咖啡熱氣包圍下，你走進讀曆咖啡店，用一杯咖啡的片刻，交換3位作家，6×6個原創故事。

將濾掛咖啡包放入故事空白處。你遇見的每一種排列，都是你和作家的頻率共鳴；你喝下的每一種理解，都是你和時光的敘事練習。

在讀曆咖啡店裡，你是讀者，也是創作者；你可以自由調度時間、故事與命運。

_

A book, a cup of coffee, a book to drink, a whole new reading experience.





"N:CAFE" is a product that combines novel stories and coffee tasting experience. During the reading process of "N:CAFE", consumers are both readers and authors, and they can piece together their own stories through different combinations in the story chapters. A collection of three writers and six coffee filter bags with different flavors, the packaging of the coffee filter bag combines the flavors suitable for the mood of the story. In addition to reading the story, readers can also experience the characters in the story through smell and taste. Environment, imagine yourself as a character in the story, and create your own "N:CAFE" through words and taste buds.





Coffee and reading have always been very compatible interests in life. We hope to use coffee as a carrier of creativity to make coffee life more interesting. What if we use coffee as a story-solving, connecting clue or what kind of interesting ideas? Based on this inspiration, we launched the "N:CAFE" project. There is a cafe in the story structure of "N:CAFE", and the reader, as one of the guests who walked into the cafe, started the story. The story chapters, like a puzzle game, choose the development of the plot. You can also imagine and integrate into the character environment of the story by tasting different coffee flavors. In this story, you are the actor on the stage and the director. The text story is more closely integrated with the coffee flavor.



