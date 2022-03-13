Suan Thau Tshen | Craft Tea Visual Identity Design

_







所謂山頭氣，即茶園所有的自然條件，山頭吹著怎麼樣的風、飄著怎麼樣的霧，時而晴朗、時而雲雨，孕育著茶樹不同的氣質。即使是同一種茶，在不同產地也會孕育出不同的滋味。視覺概念來自於山巒延綿的山水畫，藉著包裝排列組合將山河意象以有趣的方式具體陳列，包裝識別的一抹青綠也呼應著品牌名稱山頭青。





一方水土養一方茶，山頭氣便是茶的個性，是大自然留在每一片茶葉上的故事，她用茶湯的滋味告訴你她來自何方，那裡吹著風、飄著霧，愛茶的人憑藉味蕾來解讀微型氣候在葉脈上寫下的每一段訊息。

If tea is compared to people, then "shan tou chi" is the temperament and personality of tea, and it can also be regarded as the life energy or breath of tea. Even if it is the same tea variety, if it is planted in different areas and altitudes, then The flavor of tea will also change, just like people will develop different characters and charms due to different regional cultures and growth backgrounds. "shan tou chi" is a word that includes all the stories of tea. People who love tea rely on Take your taste buds to taste the stories written by nature in tea leaves. Tea will tell you how the wind blows in its hometown, how bright the sun is, how cool the dew in the morning is through "shan tou chi". It is the most romantic and charming thing for all tea lovers in the process of tasting tea.





The concept of packaging design comes from Chinese landscape paintings, hoping to present the planting environment of tea in the mountains in a more intuitive and interesting way. The visual identity extracts the color expression and spirit of Chinese landscape paintings. Through the arrangement of the packaging boxes, we can piece together a picture such as The general display design of landscape paintings hopes to enable consumers to more strongly and directly feel the majesty of tea gardens and mountains, the flow of air in the aesthetics of landscape paintings, and the imaginative visual performance of the natural environment.

A section of green in the visual identity design not only hopes to express Chinese aesthetics in a more modern and abstract way, but also echoes the brand name "Suan Thau Tshen", which means green on the top of a mountain in Chinese, which is also an interesting and intuitive way of expression.

