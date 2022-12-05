HEYU | Coffee Visual Identity Design

_

黑玉即琥珀中最名貴者，稱之瑿，漆黑如墨，晝見朱紅。 朱紅色的咖啡寶石研磨出杯中搖曳光澤，渲染了對風味的想像。希望以咖啡為載體，在當代的視覺語言中承載一些文化，詮釋帶點東方美學的生活氛圍，萃取身土不二的香氣。

視覺概念以玉石的原石為啟發，咖啡風味如寶石般經過研磨、萃取，透過不同紋理展現各自獨特的氣質，我們相信一杯咖啡沒有太多規矩，不需要太多言語，喝咖啡是為了讓自己快樂，而不是讓咖啡快樂，期待你在一杯咖啡的時間好好享受。

The visual concept of "He-Yu" is inspired by gemstones such as jade and amber. As a drink from the West, people in the past associate coffee berries with the hairpins worn by women, and the Chinese characters of coffee in the image of gemstones. Writing, which also brings inspiration and inspiration to the brand of "He-Yu", "He-Yu" means black jade in Chinese, and is also the name for the highest quality amber in amber. The light shines through the gem and reveals a dark red light, just like the fruit of coffee, like dark red jewelry in the cup with the coffee liquid swaying and shining.





The visual concept is inspired by the rough stone of jade, and the geometric shape similar to coffee beans and gemstones is used as the main visual to extend the design of the entire brand. The simple and clean design symbols can give the vision more imagination space and accommodate more us. For the imagination of coffee flavor, coffee is like a gem that has not been polished. After grinding and extraction, it shows different luster and temperament. Through this concept, "He-Yu" is used for packaging identification in the way of gemstone texture, abstract It shows different coffee flavors, suggesting to consumers that this is a coffee gem that may have floral and fruity aromas.





We hope that through the brand of "He-Yu", we can bring more oriental aesthetic concepts into modern consumer products, interpret Asian culture through a cup of coffee, and have a short time to enjoy coffee in the fast-paced and busy life. The "Zen" meaning of oriental aesthetics uses contemporary design expressions to package and design ancient aesthetic concepts, cultures and stories.



