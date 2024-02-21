Packsmith are working towards changing the game and drastically simplifying the logistics industry, making a better experience for both brands and customers – all the while opening up everyday individuals to a new and enjoyable revenue stream packing products for their favourite brands from their own homes.
Our challenge was to create an identity for Packsmith that would rapidly build trust, feel fresh and engaging, and capture the imagination of potential investors. Packsmith’s offering is a radically different way of handling logistics. As such, many new concepts were required to be explained as simply as possible.
Brand Identity
The brand identity is crafted to require only a few simple elements, that when combined create the distinctive Packsmith look and feel. Angled rectangles that are reflective of stacked packages are used as dynamic graphic elements which allow layouts to remain ultra-minimal, yet still visually engaging. These are complimented by the ever-changing linear device which is a visual representation of delivering packages from A to B. The logo is the essence of simplicity. The mark showcases both an open box, and also the silhouette of a home – tying directly to the core concept of the Packsmith offering of people packing products in their own homes. Four distinctive colours make up the Packsmith identity palette. These colours allow the flexibility to be bold and punchy, or sleek and sophisticated when required.
Product
At the core of Packsmith’s offering is the Packsmith app. Eventually, this app will be used by thousands of Packsmith’s all over the world to manage their workflow as they pack products for their favourite brands from their homes. The Packsmith app UI/UX was a core consideration when creating the companies visual identity. We ensured to bring the distinctive look and feel of the brand into the application design during the identity process. We have since continued to work alongside Packsmith’s core team to help build out the application which is currently well on its way to being widely available for download.
Experience
We worked closely in collaboration with Packsmith during their brand rollout, covering packaging, apparel, and social media campaigns. Delivering a unified brand presence across all of their channels.