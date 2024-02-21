











Packsmith are working towards changing the game and drastically simplifying the logistics industry, making a better experience for both brands and customers – all the while opening up everyday individuals to a new and enjoyable revenue stream packing products for their favourite brands from their own homes.









Our challenge was to create an identity for Packsmith that would rapidly build trust, feel fresh and engaging, and capture the imagination of potential investors. Packsmith’s offering is a radically different way of handling logistics. As such, many new concepts were required to be explained as simply as possible.























